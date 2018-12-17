Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stake in Catalent Inc (CTLT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $506,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,508,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 4,244.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,653,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent stock opened at $34.64 on Monday. Catalent Inc has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Catalent had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Catalent Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John J. Greisch acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.61 per share, for a total transaction of $488,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lance Miyamoto sold 6,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $277,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 184,335 shares of company stock valued at $8,161,727. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, First Analysis raised shares of Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

