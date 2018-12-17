Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 318.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,791 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at about $21,222,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter worth about $10,700,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 131.2% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 548,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 311,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,356,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,974,000 after purchasing an additional 159,860 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,243,000 after purchasing an additional 133,324 shares during the period. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 32,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $581,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,762.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 25,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $456,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,899 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,603 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $13.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $741.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.10. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $25.82.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.09. Equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $32.00 price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

