Huntington National Bank Increases Holdings in Home Depot Inc (HD)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,368 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.1% of Huntington National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $72,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $172.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $167.00 and a 12 month high of $215.43. The firm has a market cap of $194.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.24. Home Depot had a return on equity of 664.88% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $26.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Sunday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 target price (down from $222.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Home Depot from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

In other Home Depot news, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 250 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $169.62 per share, for a total transaction of $42,405.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 7,203 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total value of $1,278,172.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,100,692.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,470 and have sold 137,987 shares valued at $24,769,526. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

