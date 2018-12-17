Hyatt Hotels (H) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hyatt have outperformed the industry in the past year, owing to better-than-expected earnings in the trailing 11 quarters. The company aims to continue gaining market share globally on a solid brand portfolio, and innovative and exceptional personalized service for the guests. Hyatt’s remodeled loyalty program and innovative offerings are expected to boost occupancy. Moreover, an increased focus on expanding presence in the fast-growing select-service category bodes well. Also, current year estimates have increased in the past 60 days, reflecting analysts’ optimism surrounding the company’s future earnings potential. Lingering global concerns in key operating regions and intense competition are likely to hurt revenues further. Hyatt’s weakness in the owned and leased segment is also a concern.”

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Nomura dropped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Cowen assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $88.00 price target on Hyatt Hotels and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.63.

NYSE:H opened at $67.62 on Thursday. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $64.82 and a 12-month high of $84.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 7,540 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total value of $541,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Featherman Trust sold 72,569 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $5,000,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,828 shares of company stock valued at $20,902,937. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 54.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 245.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates in four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

