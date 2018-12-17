IBERIABANK Corp (IBKC) Position Raised by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,711 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,589 shares during the quarter. IBERIABANK comprises about 1.2% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in IBERIABANK were worth $13,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in IBERIABANK in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 85.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 127.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBERIABANK stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,308. IBERIABANK Corp has a 12 month low of $68.76 and a 12 month high of $87.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.77 million. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IBERIABANK Corp will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.90%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Stephens set a $91.00 price target on IBERIABANK and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. IBERIABANK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

