ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 45.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 699,232 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,900 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in ICICI Bank were worth $5,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SP Asset Management acquired a new position in ICICI Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in ICICI Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Iberiabank Corp acquired a new position in ICICI Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Meristem LLP increased its position in ICICI Bank by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meristem LLP now owns 15,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in ICICI Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBN opened at $9.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. ICICI Bank Ltd has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $11.26. The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IBN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICICI Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. HSBC cut shares of ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ICICI Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ICICI Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

ICICI Bank Profile

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

