IDEX Co. (IEX) Shares Bought by BlueMountain Capital Management LLC

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 846.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,245 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the third quarter worth approximately $2,319,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the third quarter worth approximately $25,677,000. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 25.0% during the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 10,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Capital Guardian Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.1% during the third quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 160,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 173.6% in the third quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 13,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 8,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on IDEX from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $132.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.33. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $123.47 and a 1 year high of $157.84.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

WARNING: “IDEX Co. (IEX) Shares Bought by BlueMountain Capital Management LLC” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/idex-co-iex-shares-bought-by-bluemountain-capital-management-llc.html.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.