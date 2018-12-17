Incyte (INCY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/17/2018 – Incyte was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/11/2018 – Incyte was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/11/2018 – Incyte was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Incyte’s lead drug Jakafi continues to maintain momentum for the company as the underlying patient demand for the drug remains strong. Incyte’s sNDA, seeking a label expansion of Jakafi for the treatment of steroid-refractory acute GVHD, has been accepted for Priority Review by the FDA. The agency has set a target action date of Feb 24, 2019. An approval will further boost sales. The recent FDA approval of Olumiant 2 mg, for which Incyte received a milestone payment from Lilly, is a positive. However, Incyte suffered a setback with failure of the phase III ECHO-301 study, evaluating epacadostat in combination with Keytruda. Further, the approval of the 4mg dose of baricitinib is doubtful. Moreover, Incyte’s dependence on only Jakafi is a concern as well. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year so far.”

12/9/2018 – Incyte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

12/3/2018 – Incyte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

11/23/2018 – Incyte was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/15/2018 – Incyte was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/6/2018 – Incyte was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/30/2018 – Incyte was given a new $88.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – Incyte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

10/25/2018 – Incyte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We are reiterating our Strong Buy rating for Incyte. This morning, the company announced that the FDA has accepted for priority review its supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for Jakafi for the treatment of patients with steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease (SR-aGVHD). The priority review grants a 6 month review period by the FDA, resulting in a PDUFA date of approximately March 25, 2019. Based on positive data from the REACH1 study, we remain confident regarding Incyte’s expansion into the steroid refractory GVHD market, which we estimate to be a ~$500 million market opportunity in the U.S.””

10/21/2018 – Incyte had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $73.00. They wrote, “. We are increasing our price target to $74 from $73 and reiterating our Neutral rating on INCY. At the ongoing ESMO, INCY provided updated Fight-202 results in cholangiocarcinoma, which looked superior to the previously disclosed initial data. Additionally, in a late-breaker presentation, Novartis (NVS, Not Covered) reported Phase II results from its MET inhibitor capmatinib in MET-mutated advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients. Note that NVS received worldwide rights for capmatinib from INCY. NVS reported promising response rate data that compare favorably to earlier reported results from any MET inhibitors.””

Shares of Incyte stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.82. 1,366,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $58.33 and a 1 year high of $102.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 101.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Incyte had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $449.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Trower sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,501,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Incyte by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,380,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,269,746,000 after purchasing an additional 120,700 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Incyte by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 777,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,706,000 after purchasing an additional 25,136 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Incyte by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 46,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States. It offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

