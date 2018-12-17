Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,362,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,806 shares during the period. Independence Realty Trust makes up 1.3% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $14,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 7,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $75,756.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,339.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.29. 3,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,897. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $10.59. The firm has a market cap of $917.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $48.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 million. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 2.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 98.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 59 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 16,120 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

