Independent Bank Corp (INDB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 27th.

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $71.62 on Monday. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $66.90 and a 52-week high of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.06). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 45.37%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HPM Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company's products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

