IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 700,389 Pinnacle Foods Inc (PF)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Foods Inc (NYSE:PF) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 700,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,392,000. Pinnacle Foods accounts for 1.5% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Pinnacle Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle Foods by 6.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in Pinnacle Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,426,000. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle Foods by 469.9% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 849,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,053,000 after acquiring an additional 700,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandell Asset Management Corp. grew its stake in Pinnacle Foods by 254.2% during the third quarter. Sandell Asset Management Corp. now owns 868,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,262,000 after acquiring an additional 623,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PF stock opened at $66.66 on Monday. Pinnacle Foods Inc has a one year low of $52.25 and a one year high of $70.51.

Several brokerages recently commented on PF. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Pinnacle Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pinnacle Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Pinnacle Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.20.

