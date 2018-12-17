Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) Shares Sold by Martin & Co. Inc. TN

Martin & Co. Inc. TN lowered its stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Ingersoll-Rand accounts for 2.6% of Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $8,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,609,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $778,473,000 after acquiring an additional 740,151 shares during the period. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 159,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,317,000 after acquiring an additional 24,904 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $106.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.43.

IR opened at $95.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12 month low of $79.63 and a 12 month high of $107.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Ingersoll-Rand announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingersoll-Rand Profile

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

