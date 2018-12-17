Insider Buying: Berry Petroleum Company LLC (BRY) COO Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) COO Gary A. Grove acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.33 per share, for a total transaction of $206,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BRY opened at $10.43 on Monday. Berry Petroleum Company LLC has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $142.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Berry Petroleum Company LLC will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This is an increase from Berry Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

BRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Berry Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Berry Petroleum in a research report on Friday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Berry Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Berry Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CarVal Investors LLC bought a new stake in Berry Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,803,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Berry Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,080,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Berry Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,686,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Berry Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,373,000. Finally, Venor Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Berry Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,513,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

