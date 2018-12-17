Insider Buying: Churchill Downs, Inc. (CHDN) Director Acquires 1,950 Shares of Stock

Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Director Richard L. Duchossois bought 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $258.62 per share, for a total transaction of $504,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,211,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CHDN traded down $3.83 on Monday, reaching $254.27. 90,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.27 and a 52-week high of $314.60.

Shares of Churchill Downs are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, January 28th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, October 31st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, January 25th.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $221.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.87 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 30.33%. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $1.52. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHDN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, and Other Investments segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 11 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 12 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

