Henry Boot plc (LON:BOOT) insider Darren Littlewood purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 244 ($3.19) per share, with a total value of £6,100 ($7,970.73).

Darren Littlewood also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Henry Boot alerts:

On Thursday, October 11th, Darren Littlewood purchased 5,000 shares of Henry Boot stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.53) per share, with a total value of £13,500 ($17,640.14).

On Thursday, October 4th, Darren Littlewood purchased 5,000 shares of Henry Boot stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 283 ($3.70) per share, with a total value of £14,150 ($18,489.48).

On Tuesday, October 2nd, Darren Littlewood purchased 2,500 shares of Henry Boot stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.78) per share, with a total value of £7,225 ($9,440.74).

On Friday, September 21st, Darren Littlewood purchased 7,794 shares of Henry Boot stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 292 ($3.82) per share, with a total value of £22,758.48 ($29,737.99).

Henry Boot stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 240 ($3.14). 20,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,258. Henry Boot plc has a 52-week low of GBX 220.50 ($2.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 354 ($4.63).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BOOT shares. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Henry Boot to an “add” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Boot in a report on Tuesday, August 28th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Insider Buying: Henry Boot plc (BOOT) Insider Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/insider-buying-henry-boot-plc-boot-insider-acquires-2500-shares-of-stock.html.

Henry Boot Company Profile

Henry Boot PLC invests in, develops, and trades in properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction segments. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Henry Boot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Boot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.