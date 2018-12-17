Insider Buying: Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (MAB1) Insider Acquires 58 Shares of Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (LON:MAB1) insider Lucy Tilley purchased 58 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, for a total transaction of £300.44 ($392.58).

Lucy Tilley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 14th, Lucy Tilley purchased 54 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 556 ($7.27) per share, for a total transaction of £300.24 ($392.32).

On Friday, October 26th, Lucy Tilley purchased 52 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 596 ($7.79) per share, for a total transaction of £309.92 ($404.97).

On Monday, October 15th, Lucy Tilley purchased 56 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 715 ($9.34) per share, for a total transaction of £400.40 ($523.19).

Shares of MAB1 stock opened at GBX 506 ($6.61) on Monday. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 1 year low of GBX 358.25 ($4.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 668 ($8.73).

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice in the United Kingdom. It provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. The company offers its services over the phone and face to face for customers.

