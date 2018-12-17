Insider Buying: Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (OCSI) Director Buys 10,300 Shares of Stock

Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) Director Richard W. Cohen acquired 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.17 per share, with a total value of $84,151.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Oaktree Strategic Income stock opened at $8.09 on Monday. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $8.87. The company has a market cap of $238.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Oaktree Strategic Income alerts:

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.72 million during the quarter. Oaktree Strategic Income had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 43.37%. Equities analysts predict that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Oaktree Strategic Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 407,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 93,352 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 9,138 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 361.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 74,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 57,975 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $627,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 139,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 56,668 shares in the last quarter. 31.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Insider Buying: Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (OCSI) Director Buys 10,300 Shares of Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/insider-buying-oaktree-strategic-income-co-ocsi-director-buys-10300-shares-of-stock.html.

About Oaktree Strategic Income

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.