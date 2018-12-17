Insider Buying: Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) CFO Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) CFO Curt Alan Christianssen purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 77,817 shares in the company, valued at $589,074.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Curt Alan Christianssen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pacific Mercantile Bancorp alerts:

On Wednesday, October 24th, Curt Alan Christianssen acquired 30,500 shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $250,710.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PMBC opened at $7.47 on Monday. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $163.71 million, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.33.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 617,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,603,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,990,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,582,000. Ativo Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 93,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 28,013 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 572,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 20,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/insider-buying-pacific-mercantile-bancorp-pmbc-cfo-buys-20000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

Further Reading: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.