Insider Buying: Perficient, Inc. (PRFT) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Director David S. Lundeen bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $23,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 59,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,474. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.50. 272,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,057. The company has a market cap of $755.55 million, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $18.23 and a one year high of $31.09.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $123.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.91 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,072,288 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $135,176,000 after purchasing an additional 144,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Perficient by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,080,967 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $55,458,000 after acquiring an additional 29,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Perficient by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,080,967 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $55,458,000 after acquiring an additional 29,564 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Perficient by 6.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 871,385 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $22,978,000 after acquiring an additional 49,932 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Perficient by 2.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 453,246 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $11,952,000 after acquiring an additional 10,640 shares during the period. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRFT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Maxim Group started coverage on Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Perficient to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Perficient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

