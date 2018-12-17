Insider Selling: Apartment Investment and Management Co (AIV) Director Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Director Thomas L. Keltner sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $163,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,765,479.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Apartment Investment and Management stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,131,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,928. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.51. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 12 month low of $37.97 and a 12 month high of $47.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $3.00. The business had revenue of $242.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.80 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 55.25% and a net margin of 92.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is 62.04%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AIV shares. TheStreet upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $50.00 target price on Apartment Investment and Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Investment and Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.56.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 114.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 4,153.6% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/insider-selling-apartment-investment-and-management-co-aiv-director-sells-3500-shares-of-stock.html.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 133 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.