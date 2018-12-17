Insider Selling: Cobham plc (COB) Insider Sells 1,707 Shares of Stock

Cobham plc (LON:COB) insider Lyn Colloff sold 1,707 shares of Cobham stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35), for a total transaction of £1,758.21 ($2,297.41).

Shares of COB stock opened at GBX 99.80 ($1.30) on Monday. Cobham plc has a 12 month low of GBX 107.67 ($1.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 150.30 ($1.96).

A number of equities analysts have commented on COB shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cobham in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Cobham to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Cobham to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 124 ($1.62) in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cobham from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cobham currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 126.40 ($1.65).

About Cobham

Cobham plc provides a range of technologies and services to commercial, defense, aerospace, space, and security markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Australia, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services.

