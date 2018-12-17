Insider Selling: Depomed, Inc. (ASRT) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) Director William Mckee sold 10,000 shares of Depomed stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $40,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE ASRT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.94. 26,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,595. Depomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $9.48.

Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Depomed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Depomed in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Mizuho cut Depomed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.21 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Depomed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th.

About Depomed

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

