Insider Selling: Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) Director Sells 17,788 Shares of Stock

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) Director Amir Nashat sold 17,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $296,525.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Amir Nashat also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 11th, Amir Nashat sold 82,528 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $1,379,042.88.
Fate Therapeutics stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.07. 1,052,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,968. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $17.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,536.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on FATE shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.
About Fate Therapeutics
Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; FT500 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; FT516 engineered iPSC-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of hematologic/solid tumors; and FT819 engineered chimeric antigen receptor 19 iPSC-derived T-cell product candidate for hematologic/solid tumors.
