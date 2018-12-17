Insider Selling: Liberty Property Trust (LPT) CAO Sells $311,493.36 in Stock

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) CAO Mary Beth Morrissey sold 6,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $311,493.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,374.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE LPT opened at $46.33 on Monday. Liberty Property Trust has a 12 month low of $37.77 and a 12 month high of $46.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.36. Liberty Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 59.89%. The business had revenue of $121.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Liberty Property Trust’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 61.78%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Liberty Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reduced their target price on Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPT. V3 Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 283.8% during the second quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,807,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,700 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,450,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,409 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,645,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,276,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,450,000 after acquiring an additional 597,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,143,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,702,000 after acquiring an additional 449,360 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of industrial and office properties. Liberty's 103.5 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments for 1,200 tenants.

