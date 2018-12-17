Insider Selling: Mongodb Inc (MDB) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) insider Thomas Bull sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total transaction of $445,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Bull also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 2nd, Thomas Bull sold 5,069 shares of Mongodb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.72, for a total transaction of $383,824.68.

Shares of MDB opened at $90.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.06 and a beta of -0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Mongodb Inc has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $93.23.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.26 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 54.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. Mongodb’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mongodb Inc will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Mongodb from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Mongodb from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mongodb from $53.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Mongodb from $57.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mongodb from $41.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Mongodb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Mongodb by 1,556.5% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mongodb in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mongodb in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mongodb in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Mongodb in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 50.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

