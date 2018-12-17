Insider Selling: PGT Innovations Inc (PGTI) Director Sells 34,851 Shares of Stock

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 34,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $596,649.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,106,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,937,099.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
PGTI stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.18. 663,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,442. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. PGT Innovations Inc has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $26.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.91.
PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $199.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PGT Innovations Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PGT Innovations by 21.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,619,651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,193 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PGT Innovations by 27.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,248,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,777,000 after acquiring an additional 917,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in PGT Innovations by 27.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,248,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,777,000 after acquiring an additional 917,089 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PGT Innovations by 375.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 512,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,072,000 after acquiring an additional 404,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in PGT Innovations by 24,827.0% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 321,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 319,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PGTI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PGT Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.63.
About PGT Innovations
PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies residential impact-resistant windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. The company offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
Recommended Story: Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.