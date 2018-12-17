Insider Selling: PGT Innovations Inc (PGTI) Director Sells 34,851 Shares of Stock

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 34,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $596,649.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,106,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,937,099.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PGTI stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.18. 663,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,442. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. PGT Innovations Inc has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $26.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $199.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PGT Innovations Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PGT Innovations by 21.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,619,651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,193 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PGT Innovations by 27.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,248,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,777,000 after acquiring an additional 917,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in PGT Innovations by 27.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,248,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,777,000 after acquiring an additional 917,089 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PGT Innovations by 375.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 512,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,072,000 after acquiring an additional 404,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in PGT Innovations by 24,827.0% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 321,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 319,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PGTI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PGT Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/insider-selling-pgt-innovations-inc-pgti-director-sells-34851-shares-of-stock.html.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies residential impact-resistant windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. The company offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.