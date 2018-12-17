Insider Selling: Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (CLUB) SVP Sells 1,769 Shares of Stock

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) SVP Nitin Ajmera sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $11,003.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,904.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nitin Ajmera also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Town Sports International alerts:

On Friday, December 7th, Nitin Ajmera sold 903 shares of Town Sports International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $6,167.49.

NASDAQ CLUB traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $6.16. The stock had a trading volume of 91,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,948. Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $167.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 2.28.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.13). Town Sports International had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $110.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.98 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Town Sports International by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,533,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,855,000 after purchasing an additional 241,200 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Town Sports International by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Town Sports International by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 125,707 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Town Sports International by 782.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 799,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,632,000 after purchasing an additional 708,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Town Sports International in the 3rd quarter worth about $775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLUB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Town Sports International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Town Sports International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Town Sports International from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Town Sports International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

WARNING: “Insider Selling: Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (CLUB) SVP Sells 1,769 Shares of Stock” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/insider-selling-town-sports-international-holdings-inc-club-svp-sells-1769-shares-of-stock.html.

Town Sports International Company Profile

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

See Also: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Town Sports International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Sports International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.