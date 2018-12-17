Insider Selling: Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (CLUB) SVP Sells 1,769 Shares of Stock

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) SVP Nitin Ajmera sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $11,003.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,904.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Nitin Ajmera also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 7th, Nitin Ajmera sold 903 shares of Town Sports International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $6,167.49.
NASDAQ CLUB traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $6.16. The stock had a trading volume of 91,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,948. Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $167.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 2.28.
Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.13). Town Sports International had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $110.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.98 million.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Town Sports International by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,533,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,855,000 after purchasing an additional 241,200 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Town Sports International by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Town Sports International by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 125,707 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Town Sports International by 782.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 799,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,632,000 after purchasing an additional 708,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Town Sports International in the 3rd quarter worth about $775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLUB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Town Sports International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Town Sports International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Town Sports International from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Town Sports International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.
Town Sports International Company Profile
Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.
