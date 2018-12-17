Intel (INTC) Given Buy Rating at MKM Partners

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by MKM Partners in a research report issued on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Morningstar set a $65.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.77.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.24. 818,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,175,400. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $223.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $42.04 and a fifty-two week high of $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.11 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 21.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $295,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,758.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $102,050.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,593.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,257 shares of company stock worth $624,095 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Intel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 358,346,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,946,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,357 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management boosted its position in Intel by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 39,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 458,836 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $21,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 56,687 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

