Inter Pipeline (IPL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $20.11

Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$20.11 and last traded at C$20.15, with a volume of 529505 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.26.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IPL shares. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Punk Ziegel & Co dropped their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$27.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.36.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$654.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Inter Pipeline Ltd will post 1.51999992797631 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.142 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.77%.

In related news, Director Peter Louis Cella acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$17.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$171,200.00.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile (TSE:IPL)

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation, storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products, such as bitumen blend and diluent through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity.

