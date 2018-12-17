Interactive Financial Advisors Has $877,000 Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (PFF)

Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,942,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,102,000 after purchasing an additional 233,968 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 271,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 27,724 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2,508.1% in the third quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,750,000 after purchasing an additional 356,129 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 450,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,724,000 after purchasing an additional 36,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,806,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,850,000 after purchasing an additional 98,669 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

PFF stock opened at $34.56 on Monday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $34.47 and a 52 week high of $38.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th were paid a $0.1562 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/interactive-financial-advisors-has-877000-holdings-in-ishares-us-preferred-stock-etf-pff.html.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.