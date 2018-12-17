Intuit Inc. (INTU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $219.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $206.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th.

Get Intuit alerts:

In related news, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 3,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.54, for a total transaction of $808,842.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,793.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $22,158,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 447,208 shares of company stock valued at $90,988,111 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 2,480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $200.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Intuit has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $231.84. The company has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.45 million. Intuit had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 56.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 41.50%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.