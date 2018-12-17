Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,431,333 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the November 15th total of 19,430,181 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,003,572 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 3,034.1% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 4,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 80.6% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 66.7% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 134.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

IVZ stock opened at $16.95 on Monday. Invesco has a 52-week low of $16.86 and a 52-week high of $38.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.50.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Invesco had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $966.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

IVZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $29.00 target price on shares of Invesco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.91.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/invesco-ltd-ivz-sees-large-decrease-in-short-interest.html.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.