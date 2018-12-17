Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) Stake Boosted by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 289,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,425 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 10.0% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $53,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Opera Trading Capital raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,646.2% in the third quarter. Opera Trading Capital now owns 17,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 209,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,888,000 after buying an additional 12,837 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,477,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,613,000 after buying an additional 101,264 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth about $434,551,000. 41.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $161.08 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $150.13 and a fifty-two week high of $187.53.

WARNING: “Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) Stake Boosted by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/17/invesco-qqq-trust-qqq-stake-boosted-by-aj-wealth-strategies-llc.html.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.