InvestDigital (IDT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $53,340.00

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. InvestDigital has a market cap of $0.00 and $53,340.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InvestDigital coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges including $10.39, $32.15, $24.68 and $13.77. During the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get InvestDigital alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008796 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029272 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.37 or 0.02278143 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00142124 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00181328 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029578 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000109 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029497 BTC.

InvestDigital Coin Profile

InvestDigital’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins. InvestDigital’s official website is investdigital.info.

Buying and Selling InvestDigital

InvestDigital can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $18.94, $7.50, $33.94, $10.39, $32.15, $20.33, $51.55, $50.98, $13.77, $5.60 and $24.68. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestDigital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InvestDigital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InvestDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InvestDigital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.