Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

12/13/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $198.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Goldman have underperformed the industry over the past three months. Yet, the company boasts an impressive earnings surprise history, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. The company’s well-diversified business and focus to capitalize on growth opportunities through strategic moves along with cost-control efforts will continue to strengthen the overall business. Notably, Goldman has been entangled in the recent heightened scandal related to the multibillion-dollar 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), which is a major concern. While declining revenues from Institutional Client Services division remain hindrance to the bottom-line expansion, the launching of its online retail bank, Marcus with an aim to enter Britain’s cash savings account market will support growth.”

12/12/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/10/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Goldman have underperformed the industry over the past three months. Yet, the company boasts an impressive earnings surprise history, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. The company’s well-diversified business and focus to capitalize on growth opportunities through strategic moves along with cost-control efforts will continue to strengthen the overall business. Notably, Goldman has been entangled in the recent heightened scandal related to the multibillion-dollar 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), which is a major concern. While declining revenues from Institutional Client Services division remain hindrance to the bottom-line expansion, the launching of its online retail bank, Marcus with an aim to enter Britain’s cash savings account market will support growth.”

12/9/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $280.00 to $225.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/7/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $280.00 to $258.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $206.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Goldman have underperformed the industry over the past three months. Yet, the company boasts an impressive earnings surprise history, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. The company’s well-diversified business and focus to capitalize on growth opportunities through strategic moves along with cost-control efforts will continue to strengthen the overall business. Notably, Goldman has been entangled in the recent heightened scandal related to the multibillion-dollar 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), which is a major concern. While declining revenues from Institutional Client Services division remain hindrance to the bottom-line expansion, the launching of its online retail bank, Marcus with an aim to enter Britain’s cash savings account market will support growth.”

12/2/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp to $280.00.

11/30/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $280.00.

11/30/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Goldman have underperformed the industry over the past three months. Yet, the company boasts an impressive earnings surprise history, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. The company’s well-diversified business and focus to capitalize on growth opportunities through strategic moves along with cost-control efforts will continue to strengthen the overall business. Notably, Goldman has been entangled in the recent heightened scandal related to the multibillion-dollar 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), which is a major concern. While declining revenues from Institutional Client Services division remain hindrance to the bottom-line expansion, the launching of its online retail bank, Marcus with an aim to enter Britain’s cash savings account market will support growth.”

11/28/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $218.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Goldman have underperformed the industry over the past three months. Yet, the company boasts an impressive earnings surprise history, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. The company’s well-diversified business and focus to capitalize on growth opportunities through strategic moves along with cost-control efforts will continue to strengthen the overall business. Notably, Goldman has been entangled in the recent heightened scandal related to the multibillion-dollar 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), which is a major concern. While declining revenues from Institutional Client Services division remain hindrance to the bottom-line expansion, the launching of its online retail bank, Marcus with an aim to enter Britain’s cash savings account market will support growth.”

11/21/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $226.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/14/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Goldman have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Also, the company boasts an impressive earnings surprise history, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. Third-quarter 2018 results reflected continued momentum in investment banking. However, lower FICC revenues and elevated expenses were on the downside. The company’s well-diversified business and focus to capitalize on growth opportunities through strategic moves will continue to strengthen the overall business. While declining revenues from Institutional Client Services division remain hindrance to the bottom-line expansion, the launching of its online retail bank, Marcus with an aim to enter Britain’s cash savings account market will support growth. Nevertheless, Goldman has been entangled in the recent heightened scandal related to the multibillion-dollar 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), which is a major concern.”

11/13/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $249.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Goldman have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Also, the company boasts an impressive earnings surprise history, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. The company’s third-quarter 2018 results reflected continued momentum in investment banking. However, lower FICC revenues and elevated expenses were on the downside. The company’s well-diversified business and focus to capitalize on growth opportunities through strategic moves will continue to strengthen the overall business. While declining revenues from Institutional Client Services division remain hindrance to the bottom-line expansion, the launching of its online retail bank, Marcus with an aim to enter Britain’s cash savings account market will support growth.”

10/18/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Goldman have underperformed the industry year to date. However, the company boasts an impressive earnings surprise history, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. The company’s third-quarter 2018 results reflected continued momentum in investment banking. However, lower FICC revenues and elevated expenses were on the downside. The company’s well-diversified business and focus to capitalize on growth opportunities through strategic moves will continue to strengthen the overall business. Notably, in an effort to enter Britain’s cash savings account market, Goldman recently launched its online retail bank, Marcus. However, litigation issues yet to be resolved remain a key concern. Also, declining revenues from Institutional Client Services division remain hindrance to the bottom-line expansion.”

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $4.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $167.81. 449,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,702,781. The company has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $172.37 and a twelve month high of $275.31.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The investment management company reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 25.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.19%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 18,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 240,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,973,000 after acquiring an additional 32,360 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

