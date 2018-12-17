Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for The Coca-Cola (KO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for The Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO):

12/14/2018 – The Coca-Cola was given a new $55.00 price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2018 – The Coca-Cola had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

12/10/2018 – The Coca-Cola had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2018 – The Coca-Cola had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

11/19/2018 – The Coca-Cola had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

11/9/2018 – The Coca-Cola was given a new $56.00 price target on by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – The Coca-Cola was given a new $50.00 price target on by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/6/2018 – The Coca-Cola was given a new $49.00 price target on by analysts at Morningstar, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/1/2018 – The Coca-Cola had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2018 – The Coca-Cola had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $48.00 to $49.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – The Coca-Cola had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2018 – The Coca-Cola had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $51.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/31/2018 – The Coca-Cola had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2018 – The Coca-Cola had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $52.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – The Coca-Cola was given a new $46.00 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – The Coca-Cola was given a new $50.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – The Coca-Cola was given a new $56.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – The Coca-Cola had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

10/24/2018 – The Coca-Cola was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/18/2018 – The Coca-Cola had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

KO traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.33. 18,482,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,370,512. The company has a market capitalization of $210.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $50.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 81.68%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 8,754 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $411,000.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $479,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,445,107.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 374,542 shares of company stock worth $18,436,957 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

