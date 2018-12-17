Investors Buy Shares of CME Group (CME) on Weakness After Insider Selling

Investors bought shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) on weakness during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. $109.74 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $64.38 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $45.36 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, CME Group had the 33rd highest net in-flow for the day. CME Group traded down ($2.05) for the day and closed at $185.59Specifically, insider Sean Tully sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total transaction of $2,587,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,963,714.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $1,140,223.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,729,967.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,187 shares of company stock worth $8,200,117. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $205.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

The company has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $904.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.50 million. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 113.67%. Research analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 282.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in CME Group by 267.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

