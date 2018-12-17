Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (IRET) CFO Buys $104,373.90 in Stock

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) CFO John Kirchmann purchased 19,995 shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $104,373.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,681.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Kirchmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 12th, John Kirchmann purchased 1,391 shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $7,455.76.

NYSE IRET traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,712. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a net margin of 63.45% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $45.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,496,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,627,000 after purchasing an additional 226,952 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,496,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,627,000 after purchasing an additional 226,952 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 20.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 285,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 49,397 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 35.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 53,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IRET. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th.

About Investors Real Estate Trust Reit

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of July 31, 2018, we owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,703 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PRC," respectively).

