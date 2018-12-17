Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Price Hits $0.0169 on Exchanges

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 17th. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $6,161.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be bought for $0.0169 or 0.00000471 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00009223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028140 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.28 or 0.02260519 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00143094 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00185456 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000113 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00028341 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00028239 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,852,180 tokens. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus.

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

