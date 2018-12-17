IOTA (MIOTA) Price Hits $0.26 on Exchanges

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 15% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 17th. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00007231 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, Upbit, HitBTC and Coinone. IOTA has a total market cap of $714.35 million and approximately $12.90 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IOTA has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00009409 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.70 or 0.02270508 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00143192 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00183567 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $373.69 or 0.10513301 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000112 BTC.

IOTA Profile

MIOTA is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, OKEx, FCoin, Bitfinex, Binance, Upbit, Gate.io, Huobi, Ovis, CoinFalcon, Coinone, Cobinhood and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.