Irhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.14.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IRTC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $379,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. King sold 42,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $3,002,951.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,180 shares in the company, valued at $16,137,919.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,176 shares of company stock worth $6,295,264 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Irhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Irhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Irhythm Technologies by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Irhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Irhythm Technologies stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.12. 3,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,510. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -54.49 and a beta of 1.99. Irhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $98.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $38.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.79% and a negative return on equity of 62.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Irhythm Technologies will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

