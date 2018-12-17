IRIDEX (IRIX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “IRIDEX Corporation is the leading worldwide provider of semiconductor-based laser systems used to treat eye diseases in ophthalmology and skin lesions in dermatology. The products are sold in the United States predominantly through a direct sales force and internationally through independent distributors. The company markets the products using three brand names: IRIS Medical to the ophthalmology market, IRIDERM to the dermatology market, and Light Solutions to the research market. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IRIDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX in a research report on Friday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of IRIDEX in a research report on Friday, October 12th.

IRIX opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.51. IRIDEX has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $9.48.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 36.52% and a negative return on equity of 52.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IRIDEX will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman William M. Moore bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.71 per share, with a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 211,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,578. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Associates & Paragon A. Paragon bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 103,357 shares of company stock worth $566,850 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the third quarter worth $8,442,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 403,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 403,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 4.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 216.8% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 156,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

