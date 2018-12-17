IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (IRCP) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. is a real estate company which focused on the acquisition, development, administration and operation of shopping centres and office buildings. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA, formerly known as Alto Palermo SA, is based in Argentina. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Santander lowered IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IRCP opened at $19.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $603.93 million, a PE ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.08. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 52 week low of $19.63 and a 52 week high of $57.50.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.4687 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 3.87%. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales’s payout ratio is 4.46%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 301,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,942,000 after buying an additional 12,212 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the second quarter valued at $471,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 21.3% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 659,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,434,000 after buying an additional 115,786 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 190.3% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 166,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after buying an additional 109,413 shares during the period. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management raised its position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 1.2% during the third quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 195,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Company Profile

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA engages in the management of shopping centers and office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers, Offices and Others, Sales and Development, and Financial Transactions and Others. The Shopping Centers segment includes the development of shopping centers, lease of retail stores, and other spaces.

