iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) Shares Sold by Bramshill Investments LLC

Bramshill Investments LLC cut its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,899 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 5.3% of Bramshill Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bramshill Investments LLC owned 0.64% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $20,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHYG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 278.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $180,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 155.8% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $445,000.
SHYG stock opened at $45.55 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $47.47.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.2209 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 3rd.
