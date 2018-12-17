iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) is Captrust Financial Advisors’ 4th Largest Position

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.1% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $70,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $520,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 11,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,932,000 after purchasing an additional 58,943 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 10,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $6,247,000.

IVV opened at $262.40 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $254.77 and a 12 month high of $296.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

