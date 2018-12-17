iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.4654 per share on Friday, December 21st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $4.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $169.09. 2,713,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,570. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.27 and a fifty-two week high of $205.47.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

