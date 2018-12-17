iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.5422 per share on Friday, December 21st. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. This is a boost from iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Shares of VLUE stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.49. 1,396,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

