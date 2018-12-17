iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.2012 per share on Friday, December 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. This is an increase from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

NYSEARCA JKH traded down $5.55 on Monday, hitting $194.91. 12,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,420. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $192.52 and a 52-week high of $238.37.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

