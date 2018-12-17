iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,871,860 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the November 15th total of 53,847,658 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,144,790 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of EFA opened at $60.46 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.66 and a fifty-two week high of $75.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 468.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Gresham Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 523.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

