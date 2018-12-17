iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (IGE) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.2397 per share on Friday, December 21st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. This is an increase from iShares North American Natural Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.33. 261,384 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $38.02.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

